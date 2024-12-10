The Cowboys block a punt, only for the Bengals to recover it to set up a 40-yard Ja'Marr Chase touchdown. (1:01)

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys fear linebacker DeMarvion Overshown suffered a major injury to his right knee in the fourth quarter of Monday night's 27-20 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Mike McCarthy said "it's of a serious nature" and "it's not good," with a source stating the belief is Overshown suffered more than only a tear of the anterior cruciate ligament with 12:49 left in the game. He will undergo additional testing Tuesday to confirm the severity of the injury.

Overshown's right leg took the brunt of a pile on a 2-yard run by Chase Brown in the fourth quarter. Overshown remained on the field unable to move the leg before the medical team arrived to treat him. He immediately went to the locker room for further examination.

After the game, fellow Dallas linebacker Micah Parsons was emotional.

"I cried," Parsons said. "It's like my little bro, bro. He doesn't deserve that, either. He really don't. Just to understand what he's going to go through and to be there for him physically, mentally. It's just so challenging because of the year he was having. I really just don't think that's fair, either."

Overshown, who entered the game as the Cowboys' second-leading tackler, missed his rookie year in 2023 because of a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in a preseason game at the Seattle Seahawks.

"I think the whole sideline felt that because it didn't look good," McCarthy said. "It definitely hit a lot of the guys."

Rookie Marist Liufau replaced Overshown and recorded 1.5 sacks.

Another rookie, starting center Cooper Beebe, was forced from the game at halftime because of a concussion.

Beebe initially returned in the second quarter after he was checked out medically, but after additional examination in the locker room at halftime, he was ruled out. Beebe entered Monday having played 837 of 838 offensive snaps on the season.

"When he came back in [at halftime], they looked at him again and just felt that he needed to be pulled from the game," McCarthy said of Beebe, a third-round pick.

With Beebe out, Brock Hoffman moved from right guard to center, and T.J. Bass came in at right guard.

The only Cowboys offensive lineman to not miss time because of injury this season is right tackle Terence Steele.

On Monday, the Cowboys placed Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin on injured reserve, as he is scheduled Thursday for season-ending surgery on his right ankle. Left guard Tyler Smith missed one game with a knee injury, while rookie Tyler Guyton has missed time with numerous injuries. Guyton was active against the Bengals, but the Cowboys started veteran Chuma Edoga at left tackle.

Beebe won the center job in training camp in a competition with Hoffman.

Hoffman has started the past three games at right guard with Martin out because of his injuries.