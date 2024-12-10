Stephen A. Smith explains where he takes issue with postgame comments made by Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones after the Cowboys' loss to the Bengals. (1:59)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Barring a dramatic late movement in the betting line, the Carolina Panthers will be favored to win on Sunday for the first time since Week 15 of the 2022 season when they play host to the Dallas Cowboys.

That would end a streak of 33 straight games as underdogs, the sixth-longest by any team since the 1970 merger and the longest streak in franchise history. It's the longest drought since the 2012-14 Jaguars.

The Panthers (3-10) are 2-point favorites against the Cowboys (5-8), according to ESPN BET. If the spread holds it will be the first time since Dec. 18, 2022, when they were a 3-point favorite against the Pittsburgh Steelers at home, that they were favored.

They lost to the Steelers 24-16.

Carolina is on a roll against the spread, covering in five straight games, the longest active streak in the NFL. It closed as a 13.5-point underdog to the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's 22-16 loss.

A big reason has been the recent play of quarterback Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft.

Young's Total QBR (60.0) since Week 9 ranks 13th in the NFL, ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes, Washington's Jayden Daniels, Denver's Bo Nix, Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and the other quarterbacks in the NFC South, to name a few.

That's a big jump from Young's NFL-worst 9.9 QBR the first two games that contributed to him being benched in favor of Andy Dalton.

If Young and the Panthers remain favored against Dallas, and cover, it will be the first time they've done that since Sept. 23, 2021, when they defeated the Houston Texans 24-9 as a 9-point favorite.