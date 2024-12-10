Open Extended Reactions

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots are waiving veteran wide receiver K.J. Osborn in a mutual decision, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Osborn had signed a one-year, $4 million deal in the offseason as an unrestricted free agent after playing the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

He never emerged in New England, totaling seven catches for 57 yards and one touchdown.

Coaches still noted Osborn's professionalism behind the scenes, with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt referring to him as a leader among the team's receivers.

Osborn hasn't been active for games in recent weeks, with the team prioritizing the development of second-year receivers Kayshon Boutte and DeMario Douglas and 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and 2024 fourth-round pick Javon Baker.

The Patriots (3-10) visit the Cardinals on Sunday.