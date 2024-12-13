Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. - The Washington Commanders will finally get to see how corner Marshon Lattimore impacts their defense. Lattimore will make his debut with the Commanders -- against the team that traded him more than a month ago.

Washington coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Lattimore would play when the Commanders (8-5) visit the New Orleans Saints (5-8) Sunday. Lattimore has missed his last five games -- four since he joined the Commanders in the Nov. 5 trade -- with a hamstring injury.

But Lattimore was a full participant in practice all week, strengthening Washington's confidence that he was ready to resume playing.

"I'm feeling good, ready to play," Lattimore said. "I've been gone for a long time so I'm ready to get back out there and play."

And, he said, he's looking forward to doing it vs. his former team.

"I'd be lying if I said it didn't [mean more]," he said. "They traded me away; going back to show them why they shouldn't have. I'm happy where I'm at but you know how it be, extra motivation for the game."

Lattimore will start for Washington, which has received inconsistent corner play this season. Rookie corner Mike Sainristil, drafted to play in the slot, was moved outside earlier this year and likely would start opposite Lattimore. Washington also has Benjamin St-Juste, who has started every game, Mike Davis and Noah Igbinoghene.

If Washington sticks with Sainristil outside, then Igbinoghene would play in the slot. The Commanders also can mix-and-match depending on matchups as St-Juste offers more size at 6-foot-3, 201 pounds.

Washington sent three draft picks to New Orleans -- selections in the third, fourth and sixth rounds -- in exchange for Lattimore and a fifth-round choice.

New Orleans selected Lattimore in the first round of the 2017 draft. He made four Pro Bowls playing for the Saints. Injuries have disrupted his last three years: he hasn't played a full season since 2021 and missed a combined 17 games in '22 and '23. Lattimore has played seven games this season.