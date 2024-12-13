Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, once feared lost for the season with a torn pectoral muscle, has not abandoned hope for a return in 2024, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.

Allen suffered the injury in a Week 6 loss at Baltimore, but during surgery doctors discovered that his muscle was only partially torn, sparking the initial hope for a late-season return. Further checkups have at least helped him maintain the belief that a return is possible, sources said.

If Allen is able to return it will provide a boost for the Commanders (8-5) as they try to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2020. Washington plays at New Orleans (5-8) on Sunday.

There is no guarantee that Allen will come back, sources said, but he has been working out at the Commanders' facility with an eye toward returning by the end of the month. He would need to prove he has regained all his strength.

Allen was placed on injured reserve Oct. 16 and, before he could return, Washington would need to open the 21-day window so he could practice with the team. The Commanders have yet to do so. In place of Allen, Washington has started rookie Jer'Zhan Newton next to Daron Payne.

Now in his eighth season, Allen has been a key member of Washington's defense since it drafted him in the first round in 2017. He made the Pro Bowl after the 2021 and 2022 seasons, when he had a combined 16.5 sacks. He had two sacks in six games this season.

Allen has one more year left on his contract but there's no guaranteed money, so the Commanders will save $17 million on their salary cap if they release him, or they could opt to extend him and lower his cap hit.