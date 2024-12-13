Open Extended Reactions

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who has been dealing with a left ankle sprain and a left thigh contusion, was a full participant in Friday's practice and is off the team's final injury report, clearing the way for him to play Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"He's got the strength of 10 men," coach Jim Harbaugh said.

Herbert missed Wednesday's practice with the injuries and was limited Thursday, putting his status in question. When he returned to practice Thursday, his left ankle was heavily taped, and he wore a black sleeve on his left leg, though he had worn that sleeve throughout the season.

The ankle injury happened on the Chargers' opening drive in their 19-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday. On third down, Herbert scrambled and was tackled by defensive end Mike Danna, who landed on his ankle. Herbert limped off the field, and the NBC broadcast showed him grimacing on the sideline while athletic trainers taped his left ankle.

The thigh contusion occurred late in the second quarter against the Chiefs. Herbert leaped to make a throw downfield and was hit midair by linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton's elbow smashed into Herbert's left lower thigh, and the quarterback was on the ground in apparent pain for moments with athletic trainers before eventually limping to the sideline.

Herbert missed the Chargers' next play but returned and finished the game without any apparent restrictions.

Herbert previously suffered a high right ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, forcing him to wear a walking boot. He didn't miss any games but was significantly hobbled until after the Chargers' Week 5 bye.

"I would say that this one is probably not as severe," he said. "It's definitely painful enough to be able to miss a practice, but I feel like I've been able to move around a little bit better this week than I did after Carolina, where I was put into a boot and had difficulty walking."

It has been an injury-ridden season for Herbert. He missed two weeks of training camp with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, played through the previous high right ankle sprain and now will play with a thigh contusion and another sprained ankle.