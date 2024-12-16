Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a high ankle sprain that the Kansas City Chiefs "don't think [is] bad," a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

The diagnosis was revealed through testing done Monday. The Chiefs will evaluate Mahomes through the week to determine if he has a chance to play Saturday against the Houston Texans.

The Chiefs then will face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, completing a stretch of three games in 11 days.

Mahomes was removed from the Chiefs' 21-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday midway through the fourth quarter after being hit while throwing a fourth-down pass that was incomplete.

On the play, Mahomes was dragged down from behind by Cleveland defender Dalvin Tomlinson while also getting hit high by Mike Hall Jr.

Mahomes was 19-of-38 for 159 yards and two touchdowns before leaving the game. Mahomes was hit on several pass attempts and was pressured 21 times, according to ESPN Research.

Mahomes has a history of ankle injuries, including a similar one against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1 of the 2019 season. But perhaps most memorable one came during the playoffs in the 2022 season, when Mahomes hurt his ankle in a divisional-round win over the Jaguars, then played through the pain to help the Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC title and the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

The two-time MVP has passed for 3,348 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

Carson Wentz finished the game for the Chiefs, who improved to an NFL-best 13-1.

ESPN's Adam Teicher and The Associated Press contributed to this report.