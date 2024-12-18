Aaron Rodgers joins Pat McAfee and weighs in on the Jets' search for a new general manager and head coach. (0:51)

Open Extended Reactions

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Aaron Rodgers was stunned when the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love as his heir apparent in 2020. He won't be surprised if the New York Jets do the same this spring.

In fact, Rodgers said he would embrace it -- if he's still playing.

While he reiterated Wednesday that he's undecided on his future, Rodgers indicated his decision won't be influenced by the Jets' plans. He said he's not opposed to the idea of helping develop a highly drafted quarterback.

"When they drafted Jordan, I felt like I was one bad stretch from being benched -- and I won MVP a couple of years, so that's the way the league is," Rodgers said after practice. "You have to prove you can play every single week and through stretches.

"So if [the Jets] asked me back and they drafted a guy, I'd mentor the hell out of him if I was playing and I'd try to play as well as I could to keep him on the bench."

Aaron Rodgers (12) won MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 after the Packers selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Love replaced Rodgers as the Packers' starting QB in 2023. Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Rodgers was 36 when the Packers drafted Love in the first round, and the future Hall of Famer went on to win his third and fourth MVPs in 2020 and 2021. He was replaced by Love in 2023.

This time, the circumstances are a bit different. Rodgers is 41, having a down year by his standards. His future is cloaked with uncertainty. The Jets are going through a regime change and Rodgers said he won't rush into anything.

"I'm going to take some time after the year -- unless I get released right away -- but I'll still take some time whether or not I want to play," he said. "But I'll take some time to get away from it, either way."

The Jets (4-10), who face the Los Angeles Rams (8-6) at MetLife Stadium, could have two top-40 draft picks and might be in position to add a quarterback. Rodgers, Tyrod Taylor (35) and rookie Jordan Travis (non-football injury list) are under contract for 2025, but none is considered a long-term answer.

If Rodgers decides to keep playing, he said the Jets would be his first option.

"I mean, there are a lot of reasons why this would be a great opportunity, but I'm going to see what happens," Rodgers said. "There are a lot of things yet to happen. You have to hire a GM, have to hire a head coach, and then whether or not I'm part of conversation or whether or not they move on. Whatever happens, I'll be taking my time and thinking about my future."

Rodgers' 2025 cap charge isn't outrageous ($23.5 million), but he has a $35 million option bonus due in 2025. He said he's not opposed to taking a pay cut for a second time; he took a voluntary cut ($34 million) in 2023.

"Yeah, I'm open to everything," he said.

If the Jets release or trade Rodgers, they will incur a $49 million cap hit in 2025 -- unless they spread it over two years by designating him a June 1 cut. If he returns next season under his existing contract, the dead cap charge in 2026 balloons to $63 million.

The sense around the organization is that Rodgers won't be back, but his recent play might make it a tougher decision for the incoming regime. In the past two games, he passed for 628 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions with a 76.8 Total QBR -- sixth in the league.

"It's definitely closer to the Aaron Rodgers that we all know and expect him to be, but I still think he has a ways to go to get back to the MVP Rodgers that I know," wide receiver Allen Lazard said. "He's been phenomenal these past two games, but I know he can be ever better."