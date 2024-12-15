Open Extended Reactions

As the New York Jets prepare to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, their more significant business will commence this week when they begin their general manager interviews, league sources told ESPN.

Included on the list of candidates expected to interview for the Jets job are former Titans GM Jon Robinson, who at one point helped build one of the league's better rosters in Tennessee, and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick, who previously has worked in Philadelphia and Washington front offices.

There will be other candidates as well -- and the Jets plan to announce or confirm each GM interview after it is completed -- but Robinson's is expected this week, with Riddick's coming at a later date, according to sources.

The Jets are not married to hiring a GM first and a head coach second -- nor a head coach before a GM -- in part of what they hope to be a thorough process that the organization hopes yield the best candidates in each respective position. It just so happens that the interviews for the GM will start first.

Robinson and Riddick both are considered legitimate candidates and can interview with the Jets any time they wish as opposed to other candidates who are with organizations and cannot interview until after the regular season ends. This is why the process with candidates not employed by other NFL teams is beginning this week.

During his time in Tennessee, Robinson over saw the Titans drafting running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver A.J. Brown. The Titans never had a losing season and made the playoffs four times during Robinson's seven seasons as GM before he was fired in December 2022 in a move that floored people across the league.

Robinson is the second-winningest general manager in Titans franchise history with 69 wins (including playoffs), trailing only Floyd Reese (111 wins).

Riddick has been linked to multiple front office vacancies in recent years and interviewed for the Steelers GM job that went to Omar Khan in May 2022. Riddick is doing the color commentary for Monday night's Falcons-Raiders game, and in part because of his ESPN duties, is expected to interview in the coming weeks.

Riddick played seven seasons in the NFL for four different teams after being drafted by the 49ers in 1991. He followed that with nearly 13 years in front-office roles with Washington and Philadelphia, including leading the pro personnel departments with both franchises. Riddick also interviewed for GM openings in 2020 with the Lions and Texans.

The Jets recently retained The 33rd Team to support them on their GM and head coaching searches. Former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman are leading the project for the NFL technology and media company. The 33rd Team has been providing its data analysis and experience to assist the Jets in their search for new leadership.

The Jets (3-10) fired Joe Douglas as their GM last month, six weeks after they also fired head coach Robert Saleh.