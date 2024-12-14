ESPN writer Seth Wickerman joins "SportsCenter" to discuss Bill Belichick and his decision to choose college football over the NFL. (1:55)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The New York Jets have a head-coaching vacancy, and until this week, Bill Belichick needed a job. That led to the unthinkable.

Belichick, who quit the Jets in 2000, tormented them for two decades as the New England Patriots' coach and recently made critical comments about owner Woody Johnson, personally reached out to inquire about the opening, a source confirmed to ESPN on Saturday.

The Athletic first reported that Belichick's camp had contacted the Jets, with the New York Post reporting that Belichick himself made the inquiry. There were no formal discussions with the Jets, who fired Robert Saleh on Oct. 7.

A source close to Belichick expressed serious doubt about whether he had genuine interest, suggesting it might have been simply due diligence. Belichick evaluated the NFL openings, and potential openings, before accepting the University of North Carolina job, ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported.

For years, Belichick has expressed disdain for the Jets, so a reunion never was a realistic possibility. It's moot now because Belichick was introduced Thursday as the Tar Heels' coach, but it's an eyebrow-raising development because of the history.

Belichick, in his various media roles, was critical of Johnson for his decision to fire Saleh only five games into the season. The acrimony goes back a quarter-century.

After serving on Bill Parcells' staff from 1997 to 1999, Belichick walked away from the Jets on the day he was supposed to succeed Parcells, famously resigning as the "HC of the NY Jets." Belichick quit, in part, because he didn't want to work for Johnson, who had just purchased the team.

Belichick sued to get out of his Jets contract, leading to a trade to New England, where he won six Super Bowls.

In 2007, the Jets blew the whistle on Belichick for illegally videotaping their coaches during a game, sparking the Spygate scandal.

On Nov. 25, Johnson announced the hiring of The 33rd Team to assist with the Jets' search for a new coach and new general manager. GM Joe Douglas was fired Nov. 19.

Saleh and Douglas were replaced by interim leaders Jeff Ulbrich and Phil Savage, respectively.