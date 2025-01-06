Colts win in overtime as they get a field goal, sack and fourth-down stop to clinch the win. (0:37)

The winter storm that has snarled travel across the central United States delayed the Jacksonville Jaguars from returning from Indianapolis following Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Colts.

The team's charter was delayed for seven hours, with players and staff remaining on the plane on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport. The chartered flight departed at 1 a.m. ET.

Indianapolis was among the cities under a winter storm warning into Monday. The National Weather Service forecast called for heavy snow at times, an accumulation of 2 to 5 inches, freezing drizzle and wind gusts of up to 40 mph in central Indiana.

The Kansas City Chiefs decided to remain overnight in Denver following their game against the Broncos because of the storm.