Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment in Pennsylvania on Sunday, according to court records.

A team spokesperson told ESPN on Monday that the Browns are "aware and gathering more info."

Bush, 26, has a preliminary hearing scheduled in Allegheny County court for May 20.

In his first season in Cleveland in 2024, Bush started 10 games and totaled 76 tackles, which ranked fourth on the team. In March, the Browns re-signed Bush to a one-year, $3.25 million deal.

Bush was the 10th pick of the 2019 draft by the Steelers and played his first four seasons in Pittsburgh before spending the 2023 season with the Seattle Seahawks.