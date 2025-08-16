Carolina Panthers second-round pick Nic Scourton is week-to-week after suffering a collapsed lung in Thursday's joint practice against the Texans in Houston.

The edge rusher out of Texas A&M originally was diagnosed with heat-related symptoms following the session. Coach Dave Canales revealed after Saturday's 20-3 preseason loss to the Texans that the 20-year-old was taken to Memorial Hermann Medical Center in Houston for observations, where it was determined he had suffered a collapsed lung.

Canales said Scourton spent Thursday night at Memorial Herman, then was driven back to Charlotte, North Carolina, because flying can worsen lung-related issues. He arrived there Saturday morning after being accompanied on the ride by family members and an athletic trainer.

"It's really week-to-week with those types of things,'' Canales said. "I've heard from trainers, from different coaches, where a guy played the next week.

"So we've got to be smart on that one and let you know where we're at once we get back to Charlotte.''

Also, Carolina backup quarterback Andy Dalton suffered an elbow injury after being hit during a throw Saturday. Canales said the 37-year-old will have imaging Sunday, adding Dalton told him he was fine.

Starting quarterback Bryce Young was 0-for-2 passing in six plays with a sack as Carolina fell to 0-2 in the preseason. Canales said Young and the starters will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.