BEREA, Ohio -- Joe Flacco said Tuesday that it is "definitely special" to be named the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback as he enters his 18th NFL season.

Flacco, who turned 40 in January, will join a short list of NFL passers who have started a game after their 40th birthday, including Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre. Cleveland announced on Monday that Flacco would open the season as the team's starting quarterback. He will become the 18th quarterback to start an NFL game after his 40th birthday.

"I don't know if I was very emotional about it," Flacco said, "but listen, you don't take for granted opportunities in this league. Especially to get one at this point of my career is definitely special. But, like I said, it's pretty much business as usual and trying to get better."

Flacco emerged as the winner of the Browns' quarterback competition after a slew of injuries paved the way for him to take the overwhelming majority of first-team reps in training camp.

Kenny Pickett was limited for multiple weeks by a hamstring injury. On Tuesday, he returned to 11-on-11 drills for the first time since suffering his injury July 26. Third-round pick Dillon Gabriel was held out of the first preseason game because of a hamstring injury. And fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders has not received first-team reps; he was held out of the second preseason game because of an oblique injury. Sanders remained limited in practice Tuesday.

Stefanski on Tuesday said that Flacco "earned" the starting role, despite the litany of injuries that impacted the competition.

"Joe performed really well both in practice, in the joint practices, in the meeting room, you name it, in the walkthrough, just what he's able to bring to the football team. He's earned that role."

When Flacco lines up under center to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 7, it will mark his first opening-week start since 2022 as a member of the New York Jets.

"I feel good as ever," said Flacco, who is back in Cleveland for a second stint after leading the team on a late-season run to the playoffs in the 2023 season. " ... My arm feels just as good as ever. My legs feel really good right now to do the things that I'm going to have to do, so I feel ready to go."

Though the Browns' starting quarterback situation is now clear, Stefanski declined to name the backup to Flacco to open the season. Browns general manager Andrew Berry previously said keeping all four quarterbacks on the 53-man roster is possible.

"Not so concerned about the depth chart, honestly," Stefanski said. "Really like our guys, they continue to work hard, all of them. As you make decisions like this, you talk to the guys and you let them in on your thought process. But all of them should consider themselves to get ready as a starter. That's how you have to handle being a backup in this league."