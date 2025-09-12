Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Right guard Kevin Dotson, who left the Los Angeles Rams' season opener with an ankle injury, will play Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, head coach Sean McVay said.

Left guard Steve Avila (ankle) and tight end Colby Parkinson (shoulder), will be listed as doubtful to play against Tennessee. Avila left the Rams' Week 1 victory with the ankle sprain but returned to the game after Dotson's injury.

"We're not going to truly rule out the possibility of Steve [Avila] being able to go, but fortunately for us, we have established some depth where we've got some guys that if they need to be able to step up, they've shown that they're more than capable of that," McVay said.

McVay declined to say who would start in place of Avila if he cannot go, but it would likely be second-year guards Beaux Limmer or Justin Dedich. Limmer played 44 snaps in Week 1, first replacing Avila at left guard and then moving to right guard to take Dotson's place.

After starting all 17 games as a rookie, Avila played in just 10 last season after injuring his knee in Week 1. Dotson started 16 games last season, only missing the season finale after the Rams rested their starters after clinching the NFC West.