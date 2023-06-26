Holding the No. 1 overall pick in this week's NHL draft, the Chicago Blackhawks provided likely first overall selection Connor Bedard with a skilled, veteran running mate as he begins his pro career.

On Monday, the Boston Bruins traded Taylor Hall and the rights to pending unrestricted free agent forward Nick Foligno to the Blackhawks in exchange for pending restricted free agent defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.

How did the GMs do in this particular swap? Here are our grades for both sides: