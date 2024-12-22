Open Extended Reactions

If this is to be Mohamed Salah's final season at Liverpool, he is going out with a bang.

The Egypt forward scored two goals and set up two more in Liverpool's wild 6-3 win at Tottenham on Sunday to become the first player to reach double figures for both goals and assists before Christmas in a Premier League season.

"I didn't think about it before the game, to be fair," Salah said. "But it's something that makes me happy and proud. I just keep working hard."

It's now 15 goals for Salah thus far in the campaign and that's more than anyone else, with Manchester City's Erling Haaland the closest rival on 13.

Salah has won the Golden Boot for the leading scorer in the Premier League three times, on his own in 2017-18 before sharing it in 2018-19 and 2021-22.

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Salah was asked after the match if there was an update on the situation. He said: "No."

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot praised his side's offensive display, but admitted he felt slightly relieved with their sixth goal to snuff out Spurs' faint hopes of a comeback.

"Until 60-65 minutes [in] I really, really, really enjoyed what I saw," he told reporters. "But then you also saw that, no matter how much quality players have, they think they don't have to run anymore.

"In this league, especially against Tottenham because they are so good with the ball as well, they immediately start to create. And that's what they did, and they scored two goals. I was happy that the sixth one went in, to be fair."

The Premier League leaders were never in danger of losing the game, but despite the offensive fireworks it gave Liverpool something to improve going into the busy festive season.

"We were quite good up front, but defensively we need to improve as a team," Salah said. "It's quite good the result, and hopefully we just keep going."

Information from The Associated Press and Reuters was used in this story.