Open Extended Reactions

The possibility exists for a Hughes brothers sweep in the 2023-24 NHL Awards.

"Possible" does not mean "probable." But based on our survey of awards voters, two of the Hughes boys have a significant lead for NHL Awards after the first month of the season. Youngest brother Luke has some work to do.

Let's say that Jack Hughes wins the Hart Trophy and Quinn Hughes wins the Norris Trophy. That would mark the third time a pair of brothers won NHL awards for on-ice achievement in the same season.

In 1971-72, Phil Esposito won the Art Ross (NHL scoring leader) while Tony Esposito won the Vezina Trophy (best goaltender). In 1973-74, Phil Esposito won the Art Ross, the Hart (MVP) and what's now known as the Ted Lindsay Award (MVP, as voted by the players) while Tony Esposito won the Vezina.

In 2017-18, Daniel and Henrik Sedin shared the King Clancy Trophy, which is handed out to the player "who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and who has made a significant humanitarian contribution to his community."

It's one month of a very long season. Much can change, from unforeseen injuries (such as Jack being out "week to week" with an upper-body injury) to unexpected candidates merging. But the first snapshot of the awards picture is a revealing one.

Welcome to the first NHL Awards Watch of the season. We've polled a wide selection of Professional Hockey Writers Association voters anonymously to get a sense of where the wind is blowing for the current leaders. We've made sure it's a cross-section from the entire league, trying to gain as many perspectives as possible.

Bear in mind that the PHWA votes for the Hart, Norris, Calder, Selke and Lady Byng finalists; broadcasters vote for the Jack Adams; and general managers handle the Vezina.

All stats are from Hockey-Reference.com, Natural Stat Trick and Evolving Hockey.