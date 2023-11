Open Extended Reactions

The most notable free agent remaining to sign during the 2023-24 NHL season has chosen a team. Patrick Kane is joining the Detroit Red Wings, by way of a one-year, $2.75 million contract.

Where does he fit in the Red Wings' lineup? Does the deal make sense for where the Red Wings are in their process of building up into a contender again?

Here's our take on answering both questions -- as well as an overall grade for the deal.