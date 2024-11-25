Open Extended Reactions

LANDOVER, Md. -- In the midst of their longest losing streak since 2015 and without five key players accounting for more than $100 million in salary cap room, the Dallas Cowboys finally won a game.

Forty-nine days after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers on a fourth-down touchdown pass in the final minute, the Cowboys defeated the Washington Commanders 34-26 on Sunday in as dramatic fashion as possible.

The Cowboys needed a 99-yard kickoff return from KaVontae Turpin with 2:49 to play and 43-yard return of an onside kick for a score by Juanyeh Thomas with 14 seconds left. But most importantly, they needed a missed extra point with 21 seconds remaining in the game after a 86-yard touchdown catch by the Commanders' Terry McLaurin.

"Oh, we needed it. It's been frustrating, no doubt," Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said. "I think everybody in our circle has been very accountable for it. But I think you're getting a look at who we are. Just tremendous fight. They fought from the time that ball was kicked off at the beginning all the way down to the end. That's what this team is about. Hopefully, we can continue to get healthy.

"And we got to win this next one. That was a division game. That was a big win for us. We got another one right around corner here. Nice to get some wins, get some momentum."

Their next game -- another NFC East division matchup -- is Thursday in Dallas versus the New York Giants.

The Cowboys were without quarterback Dak Prescott (hamstring), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and wide receiver Brandin Cooks (knee), who are on injured reserve. On Saturday, right guard Zack Martin (ankle, shoulder) and cornerback Trevon Diggs (groin) did not make the trip because of injuries. On Sunday, left guard Tyler Smith was unable to play because of knee and ankle injuries and was inactive.

"Very rewarding for everybody that got an opportunity," McCarthy said. "I think I mentioned last night, this game needs to be about who's playing, the things we need to do to win. This game was not going to be about who's not here -- and just take advantage of your opportunity."

The Cowboys entered Sunday on a five-game losing streak, their longest skid since dropping seven straight in 2015, and they were 10.5-point underdogs, according to ESPN BET. It was their largest upset since beating the Giants in Week 10 in 2010 as 13-point underdogs.

"We got the win. That's all that matters," Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis said. "We've been looking for one for a few weeks. I feel good about it. We just got to clean things up. That's it. Don't be mad about it. It's hard to win in the NFL."

Prescott's replacement, Cooper Rush gave the Cowboys a 20-9 lead with 5:16 to play on a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Schoonmaker. But the craziness hit when Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels connected on a 4-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz with 3:02 to play, followed by 2-point rushing conversion, to make it a three-point game.

Turpin saw the ensuing kickoff go through his legs to the Cowboys' 1-yard line. After scooping up the ball, he put a spin move on the Washington coverage team and raced 99 yards for the touchdown.

"I just busted it out of the back, Houdini style," Turpin said.

Austin Seibert kicked a 51-yard field goal with 1:40 left to get Washington back within seven points.

With 33 seconds left and no timeouts remaining, Daniels and McLaurin hooked up on an 86-yard scoring pass, needing only an extra point to tie the score with 21 seconds to play. But Seibert's kicked hooked to the left.

Thomas fielded Seibert's onside kick cleanly and took it back for a touchdown and an eight-point lead with 14 seconds left. Even then, Washington had one final chance to tie the score, but Israel Mukuamu intercepted Daniels' Hail Mary attempt.

"When we got it down to the end there, it was just a game situational extravaganza," McCarthy said. "It was like Yahtzee. I think everything was in there. Just a lot of situational football. Things to learn from things we worked on all the time. Still got to execute in those spots."

At 4-7, the Cowboys remain alive for a playoff spot, and their next three games are against the Giants (2-9), Cincinnati Bengals (4-7) and Carolina Panthers (3-8).

"Behind the eight ball," Dallas pass rusher Micah Parsons said. "Let's see how we can handle adversity and see if we can make a playoff run. But we've got a long way to go. We've got to win game after game and consistently do that and play good for these next, what do we got? Seven games? Six?"

It's six.

"There's a lot of games left," Rush said. "We're sitting at 4-7, and this is why you play. You just have to get that first win."