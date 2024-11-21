Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Speaking to the local media for the first time since his postgame comments against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 10 that seemed to question the work ethic of Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, pass rusher Micah Parsons apologized.

On Thursday, Parsons said he wished he was clearer with his statement.

"When I'm talking about 'here,' I'm thinking the Dallas Cowboys," Parsons said. "I was in middle school, elementary school when Mike McCarthy was with the Packers, and I have no reference to that. So, when I'm talking about here Dallas Cowboys and what was accomplished the most, I'm thinking about the guys, and I've only ever been here. So obviously no disrespect to [McCarthy's] career and what he's made for himself as one of the most winningest coaches. I could have done better. I was angry and I just didn't finish, and I wasn't as thoughtful as I usually am. I didn't think people would take that context the way it was. That's on me. I lost [the game], I didn't want to finish, and I wanted to hurry up out of the locker room. Next time I will be very careful about what I say. So that's my apologies."

In an attempt to back veterans, like Pro Bowl guard Zack Martin, Parsons had said, "You want to win games and do great things with those type of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. So, those are the kind of guys that I have so much sympathy and hurt for."

Parsons and McCarthy had a discussion the next day.

"The most important thing is obviously how much love I have for Coach McCarthy," Parsons said Thursday. "You never want to throw shade or anything on your coach. But I think like anything, him understanding I'm always going to be a players' guy first, right. I'm always going to think about the guys around me before anyone. That's who I go to war with. Those are the guys that are leaning on me and I'm leaning on them. That's how we feed our families. That's kind of what I wanted to get across. We hashed it out, it was all good and gravy."

On Sunday, Parsons will go against former Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn when Dallas takes on the Washington Commanders. Parsons thrived in Quinn's defense for three seasons, finishing in the top three in Defensive Player of the Year voting all three years.

Parsons said Quinn texts him every few weeks.

"More frequently recently. Maybe he's trying to get in my head a little bit," Parsons said. "But, nah, he actually helped me get tickets to the game too for my family. That goes to show you what type of coach DQ is and type of players' coach he is regardless of where you're at, whether you're playing for him and things like that. He's always about his guys. And that's my guy. So, it's going to be fun playing against him. I know he's going to have them rallied up. He's probably going to say, 'It's Shark Week. It's fight night. We got to go to Round 12. We got to knock them out. Rivalry game.' I know his whole spiel."

On his podcast "The Edge" this week, Parsons said the Cowboys are a "damn good team," despite the 3-7 record and a five-game losing streak after Monday's 34-10 loss to the Houston Texans.

"I never said we deserve to win. I said we can win. Now it comes down to I blame myself. I jumped offside and [Houston] scored on that drive. We probably get a stop right there and they might not even get that first [touchdown]," Parsons said Thursday. "They key is we've got to make these guys earn to beat us.

"Overall, we're playing better. We're not playing great yet. But we're playing better. It's night and day the difference on how that defensive line is playing, how the linebackers are playing. People are getting experience. So, when I say we're a good team it's like, people don't always look at the growth part. I know we're growing. I know with some of these young guys getting the opportunity, they're getting better. Let's look at the film. Let's break it down. Yeah of course, young guys is still going to make mistakes. That's what learning is, but in terms of how I believe we are and where we're going, by the end of this year y'all going to say, 'Mike Zimmer didn't have all his pieces, but we sure did put a damn good defense together,' and I can take that because I know we can grow from that."