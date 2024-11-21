Stephen A. Smith calls out Micah Parsons for claiming the Cowboys are a good team despite their struggles this season. (2:02)

Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The way it is told now, there was always going to be a on-field transition with the switch at defensive coordinator from Dan Quinn to Mike Zimmer.

As much as the schemes of the Dallas Cowboys' coordinators of the recent past and present have similarities, there are some differences in how each coach operates that would take some adjustment for the players.

Nobody, however, predicted this type of transition.

As the Cowboys prepare to face Quinn for the first time as the head coach of the Washington Commanders on Sunday at Northwest Stadium (1 p.m. ET), the defensive differences are stark.

At no point in the first 10 games of a season in Quinn's three-year run as coordinator did the Cowboys rank worse than they do now in yards per game (365.7), points per game (29.3), rushing yards per game (151.0), takeaways (9), third-down percentage (35.2%) and red zone percentage (74.3%).

However, comparing Zimmer's first season with Quinn's, there are stats in which Dallas ranks the same or better.

In 2021, Quinn's first season, the Cowboys allowed an average of 251.9 passing yards over their first 10 games. Under Zimmer this year, they are giving up 214.7 per game. In 2023, the Cowboys had 24 sacks in their first 10 games, which is the same as this year. In 2021, they gave up 39 pass plays of 20 yards or more in the first 10 games. This year, they have allowed 31. In 2022, they gave up 43 runs of 10 yards or more in the first 10 games. This year, they have allowed 41.

Nobody would have predicted the dropoff the Cowboys' defense has had this season under coordinator Mike Zimmer. Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire

Zimmer's return to the sidelines after a two-year break, following his eight-year run as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings, has been challenging.

"Uhh, football," Zimmer said when asked how difficult this season has been for him personally. "Obviously, it's not really what we anticipated, but it is what it is."

Yes, some of it -- probably even a lot of it -- has to do with injuries.

"I think there's a lot more to it than just the transition," coach Mike McCarthy said. "We have a lot of moving parts on defense. I think the injuries are probably the biggest setback coming out of training camp, early in the season. So we do have new guys playing certain positions even in this past game, too. And we've had to [use] certain defenses more this year than we ever had just because of the alignment was so laid out."

Micah Parsons, the Cowboys' best pass rusher, missed four games with a high left ankle sprain. DeMarcus Lawrence, the Cowboys' best defensive lineman, has not played since their Sept. 26 win against the New York Giants because of a mid-foot sprain and is just now starting his ramp-up to a return.

A year ago, cornerback DaRon Bland set an NFL record with five interception returns for touchdowns. This year, he has yet to play in a game because of surgery to repair a stress fracture in his left foot sustained in August.

Linebacker Eric Kendricks missed a game with a shoulder injury. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis missed a game with a neck injury. Defensive end Marshawn Kneeland has missed the past six games following knee surgery. Another defensive end, Sam Williams, suffered a torn ACL in his left knee in training camp.

There have been 40 games lost due to injury by defensive players so far.

During Quinn's tenure, the defense was largely healthy.

After three seasons as the Cowboys' DC, Dan Quinn faces Dallas Sunday as the Washington Commanders head coach. Chris Szagola

Last year, Trevon Diggs played just two games before tearing the ACL in his left knee. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a season-ending neck injury in Week 5. In 2022, cornerbacks Anthony Brown and Lewis ended the season on injured reserve, while nose tackle Johnathan Hankins missed 12 games with a pectoral injury before returning for the playoffs. In 2021, defensive linemen Brent Urban, Randy Gregory and Neville Gallimore missed 28 games.

Injuries might be viewed as excuses, but they are also valid reasons.

"I do think when you're down to your fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth defensive linemen, and you're down to your fourth, fifth, whatever corner situation, I think that's going to make a difference," Zimmer said. "If we had all those players healthy and playing, then I think it would be different in a lot of ways."

Zimmer has changed his plans, adjusting his fronts, coming up with different personnel packages and turning more to blitzing as the season has gone on.

"Losing our guy, our pass rushing guy [Parsons] and a couple of our other guys, you got to create other different things," linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said. "I'm sure this is something he cooked up before the injuries, where now it's, 'OK, now we're filling in pieces,' and you can't really just throw everything that you been doing at training camp at somebody that just got here a week or two ago. So he has definitely been dealing with stuff, but I definitely can see here he's getting comfortable with his guys on the field. He's able to dial it up and trust that we're going to get the job done."

But there have been times where Zimmer has schemed up a free rusher on the opposing quarterback only to see the defender miss a sack. Two weeks ago against the Eagles, Overshown missed a sack of Jalen Hurts, who threw a touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert. Last week, safety Donovan Wilson missed a sack after being unblocked.

"I mean, when you get free runners, you like to get them home," Zimmer said.

Slowly the pieces are starting to return.

Parsons will play in his third game since the ankle injury Sunday. Bland could be back for the first time this season. Kneeland could be back for the first time since Week 5. Lewis said he will return against the Commanders if practice goes well.

"All those guys are getting close," McCarthy said.

At the end of last season, Quinn faced criticisms despite the team's ability to take the ball away and affect the quarterback. The run defense was not up to speed, and offenses took advantage of the Cowboys' use of nickel and dime packages. When big plays were needed, not enough were made.

It's a similar refrain this year.

"We're having the same problems that we had when [Quinn] was here, so, I mean, who's to blame? You know?" Lewis said. "It's always a point finger thing, but at the same time, we got to point the fingers back at ourselves when we don't perform like that. I don't think we've ever been that bad of a team to get beat like that. Even when we're getting beat like this, it's something that's missing. Rather than just the X's and O's and who you have, you've got to have a will to win at some point."