FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have lost key players on offense and defense throughout the year and now on special teams.

Safety Markquese Bell will undergo shoulder surgery in the near future, according to coach Mike McCarthy, who added that Bell "will be missed this year."

Bell suffered the injury, which sources say is a dislocated left shoulder, covering a kickoff in the second quarter Monday night against the Houston Texans when he was attempting to tackle Dameon Pierce and needed help getting off the field. Speaking Tuesday, special teams coordinator John Fassel become emotional discussing the injury.

"Yeah, that one hurts," Fassel said before a long pause. "I mean, he's put as good a special teams' ball through 10 games as I can remember. Man. He got hurt doing what he does best, just flying in there. He's going to be OK but, man, just, gosh, spending time with these guys in meetings and the practice field and the game field, the emotions of undrafted to wanting a little bit more and accepting his role and thriving in his role, damn. I'm hurting for him because he was on a mission."

On Nov. 3, the Cowboys lost quarterback Dak Prescott for the season with a hamstring injury that required surgery, and he was placed on injured reserve last week. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence has been on injured reserve since Week 4 because of a midfoot sprain, and cornerback DaRon Bland has not played this season after undergoing foot surgery in August.

Bland, however, could make his season debut this week against the Washington Commanders, depending on how he gets through practice. With a short week and a Thanksgiving Day matchup next week, the Cowboys will not be in pads at all, but Bland might not be the only returnee.

The Cowboys opened the practice windows for wide receiver Brandin Cooks and defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, who have had knee injuries. Cooks has not played since Sept. 26 after needing surgery to clean out an infection in his knee that developed after undergoing a procedure. Kneeland has not played since Week 5 after injuring his knee against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cooks, who caught a touchdown pass in the season opener and had eight touchdowns last season, called his knee issue a "fluke situation."

"It's definitely frustrating. It's life, things happen, but it's more frustrating when you see your team not winning," Cooks said. "If you go out winning, that's one thing, but losing like we've been stings a little harder. It makes you want to get back as fast as you can and help as much as you can."