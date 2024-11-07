Open Extended Reactions

No, the Winnipeg Jets haven't already won the Stanley Cup, although one can be excused for feeling that way.

The Jets started the season 12-1-0, becoming the sixth team in NHL history to win 12 of their first 13 games of a season. They've outscored everyone in front of the player whom many consider the best goaltender in the world in Connor Hellebuyck. Things are certainly trending in their direction.

Some early-season trends in the NHL stick. Others are a distant memory by the end of the season: Please recall the Edmonton Oilers' horrific first month that preceded a resurgent run to the final game of the season in the Stanley Cup Final.

Injuries and slumps happen. Fans get their hopes up, only to be let down.

Here are trends for all 32 teams from the 2024-25 season thus far that we're testing with our patented (OK, patent-pending) "Trend-o-meter" to see how valid they are -- from certain to stick (10) to probably just a blip (1).

Atlantic Division

Jim Montgomery will keep his job (by any means necessary)

Despite preseason platitudes from his bosses, Bruins coach Jim Montgomery does not have a contract with Boston beyond this season. That led to some "hot seat" speculation when the Bruins stumbled out of the gate, although they were 6-6-1 by the end of October.

It's a pressure-packed situation in Boston, as the optics have underscored. Bruins fans have seen Montgomery tear into captain Brad Marchand on the bench after a turnover and bench leading scorer David Pastrnak in the third period of a recent game. Boston players, including Marchand himself, treated the situations like nothing out of the ordinary. But it certainly feels as if Montgomery is desperately trying to get the attention of his team early.

And why not? He's not the reason that Jeremy Swayman is playing as if he didn't have a training camp or that management felt Joonas Korpisalo could replace Linus Ullmark. He's the not the reason that a good complementary player like Elias Lindholm was imported to be a No. 1 center or that they didn't sufficiently replace Jake DeBrusk's offense. It's his job on the line, though. Do as you will, Monty.

Trend-o-meter rating: 10