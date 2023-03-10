Tonight's NHL schedule is not one that will have an outsized influence on the playoff races -- the Chicago Blackhawks visit the Florida Panthers and the Anaheim Ducks head to Alberta to take on the Calgary Flames.

But all of these teams will play a role in the upcoming 2023 NHL draft lottery.

At this point, all four clubs are in the bottom 16, and eligible to move up in this summer's draft. As of 2021, teams can move up only 10 spots, so the Flames won't quite make it all the way to No. 1 should they win a drawing. As for the Panthers, their first-round pick belongs to the Montreal Canadiens as part of the trade for Ben Chiarot last season. For the Ducks and Blackhawks, however, a generational talent is atop the board for their potential selection should they win the lottery.

Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats is the eighth under-18 player in WHL history (and first in 24 years) to score 60 goals in a season, according to Cam Robinson of Elite Prospects. He led Canada to a gold medal at the IIHF World Junior Championship (scoring beauties such as this one), and has essentially been the No. 1 prospect in the 2023 draft class for the past few years. He's No.1 on the NHL central scouting bureau's ranks, along with those from The Athletic's Corey Pronman and Scott Wheeler, Elite Prospects, Sportsnet, TSN, The Hockey News and Chris Peters of FloSports.

"He's almost magical," TSN's Craig Button told ESPN earlier this season. "I never thought I'd say that about him. He was quick and he was fast and he was allusive and everything. But he's got a magical quality to him."

Which team will get to draft him? Stay tuned the rest of the season to see which clubs put themselves in... ahem... the best position to win the lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Jump ahead:

Current playoff matchups

Today's games

Last night's scores

Expanded standings

Race for No. 1 pick

Current playoff matchups

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Edmonton Oilers

C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Seattle Kraken

Friday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Chicago Blackhawks at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

Thursday's scoreboard

Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

New Jersey Devils 3, Washington Capitals 2 (SO)

Edmonton Oilers 3, Boston Bruins 2

Dallas Stars 10, Buffalo Sabres 4

Carolina Hurricanes 1, Philadelphia Flyers 0

New York Rangers 4, Montreal Canadiens 3 (SO)

New York Islanders 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (OT)

Vegas Golden Knights 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3 (OT)

St. Louis Blues 4, San Jose Sharks 2

Arizona Coyotes 4, Nashville Predators 1

Los Angeles Kings 5, Colorado Avalanche 2

Ottawa Senators 5, Seattle Kraken 4

play 1:46 Stars break out with 10 goals in dominant win The Dallas Stars score 10 goals in their 10-4 rout of the Buffalo Sabres.

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 42

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 134

Next game: vs. DET (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 86

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 110

Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 17

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 90

Next game: @ VAN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 13%

Tragic number: 32

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 88

Next game: vs. CHI (Friday)

Playoff chances: 37%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 87

Next game: vs. NYR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 8%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 86

Next game: @ BOS (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 2%

Tragic number: 29

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 73

Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 18

Metropolitan Division

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 19

Points pace: 122

Next game: vs. VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 115

Next game: @ MTL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 18

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ BUF (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

The NHL's top 10 players by position A panel of NHL players, coaches, GMs and other front-office personnel ranked the best players at each position: • Goalies

• Defensemen

• Wingers

• Centers

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 15

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. WSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 62%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 18

Points pace: 95

Next game: vs. PHI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 72%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 86

Next game: @ NYI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 7%

Tragic number: 27

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 74

Next game: @ PIT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 19

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. STL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 9

Central Division

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 105

Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 102

Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 97%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 76

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 19

Points pace: 99

Next game: vs. ARI (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 75

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 17

Points pace: 95

Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 58%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 20

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ LA (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 25%

Tragic number: 34

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 78

Next game: @ CBJ (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 22

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 71

Next game: @ COL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 15

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 63

Next game: @ FLA (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

Pacific Division

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 17

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ CAR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 84

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 16

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. NSH (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 17

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 95%

Tragic number: N/A

Watch NHL games on ESPN networks This season will include 103 exclusive regular-season games across ESPN, ESPN+, Hulu and ABC. More than 1,000 out-of-market games will be available to ESPN+ subscribers via NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

• How to watch

• Subscribe to ESPN+

• Stream the NHL on ESPN

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 16

Points pace: 99

Next game: @ TOR (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 90

Next game: vs. ANA (Friday)

Playoff chances: 33%

Tragic number: 30

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 18

Points pace: 76

Next game: vs. OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 20

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 11

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 17

Points pace: 64

Next game: @ CGY (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 16

Points pace: 62

Next game: vs. MIN (Saturday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order at the top of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team may move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 47

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 49

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 50

Regulation wins: 14

Points: 51

Regulation wins: 11

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 18

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 59

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 61

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 24

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 23

Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: