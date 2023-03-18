        <
        >

          NHL playoff watch: Projections for Rangers, Penguins

          play
          What Connor Bedard wants NHL fans to know about him (0:32)

          Connor Bedard sits down with Emily Kaplan and talks about how he wants to be seen by fans of the NHL. (0:32)

          12:00 PM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
            Close
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
            Follow on Twitter

          As the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins get set for Saturday night's game (8 ET, ABC and ESPN+), they are both in great shape to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Rangers have a greater than 99% chance of making the postseason, while the Penguins' chances are 73%. But what happens when they get there? And could they meet again for another epic showdown like last year's?

          The Rangers are on track for a first-round matchup against their Hudson River rival New Jersey Devils. The Devils won the first tilt between the teams 5-3 on Nov. 28. Each has won a 4-3 overtime decision in the time since, and they'll play again on March 30.

          Money Puck gives the Rangers a 26.1% chance of making the second round of the playoffs (where they'd potentially meet the Penguins again), 15.8% chance of making the conference final, 2.0% chance of making the Stanley Cup Final, and 0.7% chance of winning it all.

          As for the Penguins, they appear poised to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. The Pens have lost two games cleanly to the Canes and two other games in OT; however, all of those were during the "we have Andrei Svechnikov in the lineup" era of Canes 2022-23 hockey. A lineup without Svechnikov would theoretically be less powerful.

          Despite Svechnikov's absence, Money Puck doesn't love the Pens' chances of winning the series, but it does offer a slightly rosier picture than the Rangers' if they do get past the Metro Division: It's a 25.2% chance for a trip to the second round, 10.6% chance of making the conference final, 4.4% chance of making the Stanley Cup Final, and 1.9% chance of winning the Cup.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Saturday's games

          Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. (NHLN)
          Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, 2 p.m.
          Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 2 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken, 4 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m.
          Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)
          Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
          Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.
          Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.
          New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. (NHLN)

          Friday's scoreboard

          Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.

          Philadelphia Flyers 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
          Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Carolina Hurricanes 2
          St. Louis Blues 5, Washington Capitals 2
          Anaheim Ducks 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 4

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 107
          Regulation wins: 44
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 131
          Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 91
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 55%
          Tragic number: 25

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 8%
          Tragic number: 22

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 20

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 2%
          Tragic number: 21

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 71
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 1%
          Tragic number: 8

          Metropolitan Division

          Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 118
          Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Rangers

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 73%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 78
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 50%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 12
          Points pace: 86
          Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 6%
          Tragic number: 19

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 11

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 86
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 103
          Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 58%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 16
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 27%
          Tragic number: 28

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 78
          Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 75
          Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 65
          Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 84
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 14
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 90
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 26%
          Tragic number: 23

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 15
          Points pace: 77
          Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 14

          Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 67
          Next game: vs. VAN (Sunday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 3

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 13
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 14

          3. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          6. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 61
          Regulation wins: 23

          7. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 18

          8. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 63
          Regulation wins: 19

          9. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 65
          Regulation wins: 22

          10. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 69
          Regulation wins: 24

          11. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 72
          Regulation wins: 25

          13. Washington Capitals

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          14. Nashville Predators

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 25

          15. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 25

          Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.