As the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins get set for Saturday night's game (8 ET, ABC and ESPN+), they are both in great shape to qualify for the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs. According to FiveThirtyEight, the Rangers have a greater than 99% chance of making the postseason, while the Penguins' chances are 73%. But what happens when they get there? And could they meet again for another epic showdown like last year's?
The Rangers are on track for a first-round matchup against their Hudson River rival New Jersey Devils. The Devils won the first tilt between the teams 5-3 on Nov. 28. Each has won a 4-3 overtime decision in the time since, and they'll play again on March 30.
Money Puck gives the Rangers a 26.1% chance of making the second round of the playoffs (where they'd potentially meet the Penguins again), 15.8% chance of making the conference final, 2.0% chance of making the Stanley Cup Final, and 0.7% chance of winning it all.
As for the Penguins, they appear poised to take on the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round. The Pens have lost two games cleanly to the Canes and two other games in OT; however, all of those were during the "we have Andrei Svechnikov in the lineup" era of Canes 2022-23 hockey. A lineup without Svechnikov would theoretically be less powerful.
Despite Svechnikov's absence, Money Puck doesn't love the Pens' chances of winning the series, but it does offer a slightly rosier picture than the Rangers' if they do get past the Metro Division: It's a 25.2% chance for a trip to the second round, 10.6% chance of making the conference final, 4.4% chance of making the Stanley Cup Final, and 1.9% chance of winning the Cup.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Pittsburgh Penguins
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Minnesota Wild vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Saturday's games
Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings, 1 p.m. (NHLN)
Boston Bruins at Minnesota Wild, 2 p.m.
Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators, 2 p.m.
Edmonton Oilers at Seattle Kraken, 4 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes at Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
New Jersey Devils at Florida Panthers, 6 p.m.
Toronto Maple Leafs at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Montreal Canadiens at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 8 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+)
Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames, 10 p.m.
Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, 10 p.m.
Chicago Blackhawks at Arizona Coyotes, 10:30 p.m.
New York Islanders at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m. (NHLN)
Friday's scoreboard
Philadelphia Flyers 5, Buffalo Sabres 2
Toronto Maple Leafs 5, Carolina Hurricanes 2
St. Louis Blues 5, Washington Capitals 2
Anaheim Ducks 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 4
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
x - Boston Bruins
Points: 107
Regulation wins: 44
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 131
Next game: @ MIN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 91
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 110
Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 13
Points pace: 105
Next game: vs. MTL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 90
Next game: vs. NJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 55%
Tragic number: 25
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 87
Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 8%
Tragic number: 22
Ottawa Senators
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 84
Next game: vs. TOR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 20
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 85
Next game: vs. COL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 2%
Tragic number: 21
Montreal Canadiens
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 71
Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 1%
Tragic number: 8
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 15
Points pace: 118
Next game: @ PHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New Jersey Devils
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 115
Next game: @ FLA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Rangers
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 14
Points pace: 106
Next game: vs. PIT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 94
Next game: @ NYR (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 73%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 78
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 12
Points pace: 91
Next game: @ SJ (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 50%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 12
Points pace: 86
Next game: @ MIN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 6%
Tragic number: 19
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 23
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 74
Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 11
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 60
Next game: @ VGK (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Dallas Stars
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ CGY (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Minnesota Wild
Points: 86
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 14
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. BOS (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 99%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 15
Points pace: 103
Next game: @ DET (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 94
Next game: @ NSH (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 58%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 16
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. WPG (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 27%
Tragic number: 28
St. Louis Blues
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 78
Next game: vs. WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 14
Arizona Coyotes
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 19
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 75
Next game: vs. CHI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 14
Points pace: 65
Next game: @ ARI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 13
Points pace: 107
Next game: vs. CBJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 89
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 13
Points pace: 106
Next game: vs. VAN (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 13
Points pace: 100
Next game: @ SEA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 30
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 14
Points pace: 100
Next game: vs. EDM (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 93%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 90
Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 26%
Tragic number: 23
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 18
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 15
Points pace: 77
Next game: @ LA (Saturday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 14
Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 67
Next game: vs. VAN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 3
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 14
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 13
Points pace: 62
Next game: vs. NYI (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 49
Regulation wins: 15
2. San Jose Sharks
Points: 52
Regulation wins: 14
3. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 60
Regulation wins: 18
6. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 61
Regulation wins: 23
7. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 18
8. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 63
Regulation wins: 19
9. St. Louis Blues
Points: 65
Regulation wins: 22
10. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 69
Regulation wins: 24
11. Ottawa Senators
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
12. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 72
Regulation wins: 25
13. Washington Capitals
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 25
15. Florida Panthers*
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 29
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 25
Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.