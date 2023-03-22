The NHL Players' Association released its annual player poll Wednesday, and, unsurprisingly, Edmonton Oilers captain -- and Hart Trophy front-runner -- Connor McDavid earned plenty of peer praise.

This is the eighth time a player poll has been conducted, with 626 participants covering 14 topics that include most complete player, most impactful forward in a must-win game, goalie most likely to win one game and which player they least enjoy facing (but wouldn't mind on their own team).

McDavid earned the majority of votes (59.3%) as the players' choice for most impactful player in a must-win game. The Oilers star is leading the NHL with 136 points. His teammate Leon Draisaitl is second with 106 points; 25% of players deemed Draisaitl the league's best passer.

Other accolades went to Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby (most complete player), Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (most likely to win a single game), Colorado Avalanche blueliner (and reigning Norris Trophy winner) Cale Makar (best defenseman) and New York Rangers forward Patrick Kane (best stick handler).

The players picked Team Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin as the female skater they'd most like on their team.

And Boston Bruins pest Brad Marchand was selected as the guy most players hate facing -- but would like on their team.