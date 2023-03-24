Boston Bruins forward A.J. Greer has been suspended one game for cross-checking Montreal Canadiens forward Mike Hoffman.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety made the announcement on Friday following a hearing with Greer earlier in the day.

The incident between Greer and Hoffman occurred in Thursday's game between the Canadiens and Bruins. Before a faceoff with three minutes left in the first period, Greer tussled with Hoffman and levied a cross-check to his face.

Hoffman immediately hunched over in pain following the hit; he left the game for treatment. The veteran Greer was given a five-minute penalty and match misconduct for the display.

"This is not the case of a stick that rides up towards the body of an opponent," the Department of Player Safety explained in a video on Friday. "This cross-check is delivered cleanly to the head of Hoffman ... this is a careless cross-check delivered during a stoppage in play that strikes an opponent at a dangerous height with the force necessary to warrant supplemental discipline."

Greer, 26, is in his first season with the Bruins. He has recorded five goals and 11 points plus 85 penalty minutes while playing a bottom-six role for Boston in 52 games this season.