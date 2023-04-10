Nathan MacKinnon scores in overtime to win it for the Avalanche against the Ducks. (1:03)

Entering the final week of the regular season, three teams are vying for two wild-card spots in the Eastern Conference. Heading into tonight's 10-game slate, the Florida Panthers have the slightest of edges as the No. 1 wild card: 91 points and 36 regulation wins in 80 games, compared to the No. 2 WC New York Islanders (91 and 35 in 80) and Pittsburgh Penguins (90 and 31 in 80).

The Panthers don't need to win out, but every point onwards is critical. Their journey continues tonight when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), a team that clinched a playoff berth back on March 28 and is locked into the No. 2 seed in the Atlantic Division.

The Leafs won the first matchup in overtime (5-4 on Jan. 17), then won the second game cleanly (6-2 on March 23) before the Panthers took the most recent game in OT (3-2 on March 29).

Following tonight's game, the Panthers will close the season out on Thursday night against the Carolina Hurricanes, who may have locked up the Metro Division title by then. FiveThirtyEight's latest projections give the Panthers a 78% chance of making the playoffs, while the Isles are at 76% and the Penguins are at 45%.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 New York Islanders

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 Florida Panthers

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Colorado Avalanche vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Minnesota Wild

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings

Monday's games

Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

Dallas Stars at Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Buffalo Sabres at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

New York Islanders at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m.

San Jose Sharks at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m.

Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks, 9 p.m. (ESPN)

Nashville Predators at Calgary Flames, 9:30 p.m.

Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Vancouver Canucks at Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's scoreboard

Boston Bruins 5, Philadelphia Flyers 3

Colorado Avalanche 5, Anaheim Ducks 4 (OT)

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

p - Boston Bruins

Points: 131

Regulation wins: 52

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 134

Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 40

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ FLA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Tampa Bay Lightning

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 98

Next game: vs. TOR (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. TOR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 78%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 4

Points pace: 89

Next game: @ NYR (Monday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 2

e - Ottawa Senators

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 85

Next game: vs. CAR (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Detroit Red Wings

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. DAL (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 70

Next game: @ NYI (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 109

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 113

Next game: @ OTT (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 108

Regulation wins: 38

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 111

Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 106

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 109

Next game: vs. BUF (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 93

Next game: @ WSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 76%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. CHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 45%

Tragic number: 3

e - Washington Capitals

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 80

Next game: vs. NYI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Philadelphia Flyers

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 73

Next game: vs. CBJ (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 58

Next game: @ PHI (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

x - Colorado Avalanche

Points: 104

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 108

Next game: vs. EDM (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Dallas Stars

Points: 102

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ DET (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Minnesota Wild

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 3

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ CHI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 91

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 3

Points pace: 95

Next game: vs. SJ (Monday)

Playoff chances: 77%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ CGY (Monday)

Playoff chances: 5%

Tragic number: 3

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 83

Next game: vs. DAL (Wednesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 71

Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 58

Next game: vs. MIN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

x - Vegas Golden Knights

Points: 107

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 2

Points pace: 110

Next game: vs. SEA (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Edmonton Oilers

Points: 105

Regulation wins: 44

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 2

Points pace: 108

Next game: @ COL (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Los Angeles Kings

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 2

Points pace: 103

Next game: vs. VAN (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Seattle Kraken

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 36

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 3

Points pace: 102

Next game: @ ARI (Monday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 92

Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)

Playoff chances: 19%

Tragic number: 3

e - Vancouver Canucks

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 23

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ LA (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 3

Points pace: 62

Next game: @ WPG (Monday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 2

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 17

Points: 58

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 60

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 68

Regulation wins: 21

Points: 69

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 71

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 79

Regulation wins: 23

Points: 80

Regulation wins: 28

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 30

Points: 90

Regulation wins: 31