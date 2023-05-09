Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog, the team's captain who missed all of this season after knee surgery, is having another procedure on his right knee and is expected to miss all of the 2023-24 season, the team announced Tuesday.

Landeskog will have a cartilage transplant in his right knee, and the procedure will be performed Wednesday by Dr. Brian Cole at the Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

The 30-year-old forward missed the entirety of the 2022-23 regular season with a knee injury that led to him having surgery in October. He was initially expected to miss 12 weeks, but ultimately, the timetable for his return was continually pushed back to the point that he was ruled out for the remainder of this year's playoffs.

Landeskog, who is one of the NHL's longest-serving captains, has been one of the most pivotal players in the Avalanche's lineup. He has given them a top-line left winger and has produced nine 20-goal campaigns. He scored a career-high 30 goals and finished with 59 points over 51 games during the 2021-22 season.

His importance was even more emphasized in the playoffs that season, as he was second on the team in postseason goals with 11 while his 22 points made him one of four 20-point scorers the Avalanche relied upon to win the third Stanley Cup championship in franchise history.

ESPN's Ryan S. Clark contributed to this report.