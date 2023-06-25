TEMPE, Ariz. -- The Arizona Coyotes have signed backup goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract, the team announced Sunday.

The 26-year-old led the Coyotes with a 3.37 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage last season. He had a 6-13-8 record in 27 games. Ingram made 47 saves in a shutout of Tampa Bay on Feb. 15, the most in NHL history by a goalie in his first career shutout.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, but the deal appears to show that Arizona is set to head into next season with a similar tandem from last season in net with Karel Vejmelka, who appeared in 50 games last season, and Ingram.

"We are very pleased to sign Connor to an extension," Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said in a statement. "Connor is a good young goaltender who played well for us last season. He and Karel Vejmelka provided us with a strong goaltending tandem. We look forward to having him back between the pipes."

Ingram was drafted by Tampa Bay in the third round in 2016. The Coyotes claimed him off waivers last year.

On Saturday, Arizona acquired defenseman Sean Durzi from the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

Durzi, 24, was a second-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2018 NHL draft but played the past two seasons with the Kings after a January 2019 trade.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.