Welcome to the 2023 NHL draft. From the first round all the way to pick No. 224, this page will be your home for tracking every selection, including notes on team fit for the 32 players taken in the first round from Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton.

ESPN will broadcast the first round of the draft, with a simulcast on ESPN+. Rounds 2 through 7 will take place on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. ET, and will be broadcast on the NHL Network, with a stream available on ESPN+.

More: Prospect rankings

Kevin Weekes' mock

Draft week buzz

Connor Bedard's rise