The Toronto Maple Leafs signed center David Kampf to a four-year contract extension worth $9.6 million on Wednesday, hours before the NHL draft.

The club's new general manager, Brad Treliving, also announced Toronto had re-signed forward Pontus Holmberg to a two-year deal worth $1.6 million.

Kampf was set to be an unrestricted free agent. He finished a two-year, $3 million deal with the club in May, when the Maple Leafs lost in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs to the Florida Panthers.

Kampf, 28, just completed his second consecutive 82-game regular season. He had seven goals and 27 points, and won 51.5% of his faceoffs, his lowest since 2018-19 season. However, he won 55.4% of faceoffs in 11 games during the postseason. He also notched three assists in the playoffs, as the Maple Leafs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Round 1.

Kampf has 35 goals and 111 points in 399 games with the Chicago Blackhawks (2017-21) and Maple Leafs.

Holmberg, 24, appeared in 37 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs during the 2022-23 season, recording five goals and 13 points.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.