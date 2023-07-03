The Tampa Bay Lightning traded three-time Cup winner Pat Maroon to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday night in a move that cleared salary cap space.

The Lightning also traded forward Max Cajkovic to Minnesota, while retaining 20% of Maroon's $1 million salary. Tampa Bay received a 2024 seventh-round draft pick in return.

"The flat cap is difficult for all 32 GMs," Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said. "It's not tougher for me than it is for them."

But the added room will clear enough space for BriseBois to sign a player at the league minimum of $775,000 -- perhaps with bonuses.

Maroon, 35, was a fourth liner on the Lightning, a tough presence in front of the net who makes the most of his 6-foot-3, 234-pound frame. He finished with five goals and 14 points last season.

While he never has been a prolific scorer, or even accrued major minutes, Maroon has been in the right place in the right time often in his career. In 2019, he helped the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup. The following two seasons, he was with the Lightning for Cup runs.

Last season, in an incident that reverberated around the league, Maroon was mocked by NESN broadcaster Jack Edwards during a game between Tampa Bay and the Boston Bruins.

It was midway through the first period when Edwards, the Bruins' longtime play-by-play announcer, made some targeted comments about the winger's size.

The commentary inspired Maroon to get charitable, as he announced later that week that "in support of those struggling with mental health, bullying and body image," he had made a $2,000 donation in Edwards' name to Tampa Bay Thrives, a nonprofit that assists those who struggle with mental health and substance abuse issues.

