The Toronto Maple Leafs signed forward Easton Cowan, their first-round 2023 draft pick, to a three-year, entry-level contract on Thursday.

Financial terms were not announced.

Cowan, 18, was selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 28 overall pick in June's draft. He played in 68 regular-season games with the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season, tallying 53 points (20 goals, 33 assists). He added 21 points (nine goals, 12 assists) in 20 playoff games.

The Maple Leafs open their preseason schedule Sept. 24 against the Ottawa Senators.