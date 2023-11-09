Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry is day-to-day because of swelling around his right eye.

Jarry was cut in a collision with Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique in the second period of a 2-0 win on Tuesday.

Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said additional testing on Jarry ruled out a possible concussion.

"The only challenge is his eye's closed with the swelling, so he's got a little bit of limited vision with just the swelling in his eye," Sullivan said Thursday. "When that goes down, I think he'll be good to go."

Jarry is 4-5-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and a .907 save percentage in nine games for the Penguins this season.

Magnus Hellberg came in to finish out the combined shutout and will start against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night. He has a 2.14 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage in two relief appearances.

Joel Blomqvist was recalled from the Penguins' American Hockey League affiliate on Thursday and will back up Hellberg as Pittsburgh tries for a third straight win after losing five of its previous six games.