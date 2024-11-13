Open Extended Reactions

There are fresh faces coming to EA Sports' NHL 25, as the video game will add Professional Women's Hockey League players and teams to its platforms in a significant move to highlight the women's sport.

The changeover takes places on Dec. 5 and will feature all six PWHL clubs -- the Boston Fleet, Minnesota Frost, Montréal Victoire, New York Sirens, Ottawa Charge and Toronto Sceptres -- in Play Now, Online Versus, Shootout and Season Modes.

"We are thrilled to bring the PWHL into NHL 25 as part of a massive holiday update, giving players all-new ways to play, starting in a couple of days with the frenetic energy of NHL Arcade through to the launch of 4 Nations Face-Off in the New Year," Bill Dollar, EA Sports' NHL executive producer, stated in a news release Wednesday. "EA SPORTS continues to drive inclusivity and authenticity through its games, and in partnership with the PWHL, we will amplify the excitement of the women's game for all fans."

The announcement comes a week after the PWHL unveiled its full jersey designs ahead of the league's upcoming second season, launching at the end of November. The PWHL had opted to have just geographic names on their sweaters for its inaugural year rather than rush out a finished product. Team logos were previously revealed in September.

NHL 25 will soon showcase PWHL uniforms in World of Chel, with players, logos and uniforms available in Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT). The update will also include the PWHL's Walter Cup and advanced body skeletons through SAPIEN technology integration.

"Our partnership with EA SPORTS opens new doors to elevate women's hockey across all levels," Amy Scheer, the PWHL's senior vice president of business operations said in the release. "Through this alliance, we'll develop in-game and out-of-game experiences that strengthen the bond between our teams, players, and fans, bringing the PWHL closer to the global hockey community."

Showcasing professional women's skaters within the EA realm comes after a version of NHL 22 had playable women's team via the IIHF and following Toronto's Sarah Nurse being featured on the cover of NHL 23 with Anaheim Ducks star Trevor Zegras.