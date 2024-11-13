Open Extended Reactions

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm will be sidelined for multiple weeks with a lower-body injury, coach Jim Montgomery said Wednesday.

Lindholm, 30, departed Tuesday night's 3-2 victory at St. Louis late in the first period after blocking a shot by Blues defenseman Justin Faulk.

Lindholm has recorded three goals and four assists in 17 games this season.

An All-Star in the 2022-23 season, Lindholm has 313 points (73 goals, 240 assists) and a plus-147 rating in 762 career games with the Anaheim Ducks (2013-22) and Bruins. The Ducks drafted the Swede sixth overall in 2012.

Boston's blue line was already short-handed, with Andrew Peeke considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury.