NEW YORK -- New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba on Saturday was fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the NHL's collective bargaining agreement, for a high-sticking infraction on Boston Bruins forward Trent Frederic.

The penalty occurred earlier in the day, during New York's 7-4 victory in a matchup of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

Late in the second period, Trouba and Frederic began to push and shove got after a whistle near the New York goal crease. Trouba ultimately used his stick to swing in Frederic's direction, connecting with the side of his face.

It was a spirited game between rivals that resulted in three penalties on each side.

"We were ready to go at puck drop," New York defenseman K'Andre Miller said. "We knew it would be a battle for a full 60 minutes and we would need all 20 guys."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.