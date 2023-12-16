Open Extended Reactions

Veteran winger Tomas Tatar is on the move again with the Colorado Avalanche trading him Friday to the Seattle Kraken in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick.

Tatar signed a one-year deal with the Avalanche with the expectation he could provide the 2022 Stanley Cup champions with the sort of secondary scoring that could help them win a second title in three years.

Tatar didn't provide the expected impact, scoring just one goal, which came Monday in a 6-5 win over the Calgary Flames, and nine points in 27 games.

His arrival gives the Kraken another experienced forward to help an attack that went from the second-highest shooting percentage in the NHL in 2022-23 to the seventh-lowest entering Friday.

The Kraken will be Tatar's third club of 2023; he started the year with the New Jersey Devils before leaving in free agency. Tatar spent his first seven years with the Detroit Red Wings, but will be playing for his fifth team since the 2017-18 season.

Acquiring Tatar was the latest move in a busy day for the Kraken. They placed veteran forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 28, a move that coincided with them sending down rookie forward Tye Kartye to their AHL affiliate and then promoting prospect forward Shane Wright, who was drafted with the fourth pick in 2022.