Open Extended Reactions

Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn could make his return from a ruptured Achilles on Tuesday, coach Don Granato said Monday.

The Sabres host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Quinn, 22, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, was injured while training in late June.

Quinn had 37 points (14 goals) last season with Buffalo, playing 75 games.