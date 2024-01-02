Open Extended Reactions

The NHL fined Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman $4,427.08 on Tuesday for high-sticking Winnipeg Jets forward Cole Perfetti.

The incident occurred at 1:51 of the first period during Winnipeg's 3-2 win on Sunday in Minneapolis. Hartman was not penalized on the play.

Hartman, 29, has recorded 17 points (11 goals, six assists) and 26 penalty minutes in 30 games this season.

The fine is the maximum allowable under the collective bargaining agreement. The money goes into the NHL players' emergency assistance fund.