Corey Perry is close to making his Edmonton Oilers debut, which could come Saturday against the visiting Nashville Predators.

"It's looking as if he'll play (Saturday)," Edmonton coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters after practice Friday.

Perry, who officially joined the Oilers on Monday by signing a one-year, $775,700 contract plus performance bonuses, skated on the third line with Dylan Holloway and Ryan McLeod.

The Oilers go for their 16th straight win Saturday, which would tie for the second longest streak in NHL history. The 2016-17 Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 in a row, one shy of the 1992-93 Pittsburgh Penguins' record 17-game stretch.

Perry's contract with the Chicago Blackhawks was terminated in November after the team said he "engaged in conduct that is unacceptable, and in violation of both the terms of his standard player's contract and the Blackhawks' internal policies intended to promote professional and safe work environments."

Perry later issued a statement apologizing for what he labeled as "inappropriate and wrong" behavior.

A former Hart Trophy recipient as the NHL's MVP, Perry has totaled nine points (four goals, five assists) in 16 games this season.

Perry was acquired in a trade from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL draft on June 29. He signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks the following day.

A 2007 Stanley Cup champion with Anaheim, Perry has totaled 892 points (421 goals, 471 assists) in 1,273 career games with the Ducks, Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens, Lightning and Blackhawks.