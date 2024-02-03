Justin Bieber shows off his skating skill with his team ahead of the NHL All-Star Game. (0:29)

TORONTO -- Justin Bieber is all over NHL All-Star Weekend, which is being held in Toronto near where the superstar singer grew up playing hockey.

His fashion brand, Drew House, collaborated to design the players' All-Star jerseys.

He was a celebrity captain for his friend Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews's 3-on-3 squad, helping to draft that team at a special event on Thursday after what we assume were weeks of in-depth analytic research and scouting reports. Or maybe he just let the hockey players pick the hockey team.

But Bieber's a puckhead at heart. He got to live the dream on Saturday before the NHL All-Star Game as he took warmups with the stars.

"This is a dream." 🥲



Justin Bieber is just happy to be here at the @Rogers #NHLAllStar Game. pic.twitter.com/sp8CFJd7qN — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 3, 2024

He donned a blue jersey and skated with Team Matthews -- which included Maple Leafs teammates Mitch Marner, Morgan Rielly and William Nylander -- taking shifts and shots with his hockey heroes. He would occasionally chat with All-Stars on the ice, while taking time for photos at center ice.

Because let's face it: The All-Stars were also a little starstruck by Bieber. That included Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who was delighted to see the singer suiting up before the game.

Alas, Bieber did not suit up for the game itself. But he did wear this coat behind the bench:

Biebs & Buds 💙 pic.twitter.com/BnyKKW4VMA — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) February 3, 2024

As Marner said: "This is a winnin' jacket."