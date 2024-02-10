Open Extended Reactions

Defenseman Charlie McAvoy is one of the foundational players for the Boston Bruins, who have shown how sturdy their foundation is this season. After setting regular-season records for wins and points in 2022-23, the Bruins have overcome some offseason adversity to challenge for the league lead in points again.

McAvoy joined ESPN's "The Drop" podcast this week to talk about the Bruins, potentially playing for Team USA in the upcoming Four Nations tournament and chasing gold at the Olympics, his Super Bowl pick for this Sunday and his history with football as a die-hard New York Giants fan. Enjoy!

Note: The interview has been lightly edited for clarity.

Q. The Bruins have been one of the best stories of the season so far: Pressing for the President's Trophy again after losing some key players and suffering that devastating loss in the playoffs in the first round. Has this season been a surprise for you at all? Or were you confident that the Bruins still had this kind of season in them?

McAvoy: I was definitely surprised. I'll say it. I won't hide it. We lost a lot of guys. Maybe it was the outside noise, but I think I embraced an underdog role this year. I think our team did as well. As we started stringing together our identity and winning more and more hockey games, I was kind of like, how are we doing this? And then it sort of clicked. Like, okay, this isn't luck. We're a really good hockey team again.

Are we built like last year? No, not at all. We're more of a "put it in deep" team now vs. line rush. We're more of a "wear you out behind the net" than cycling, making skill plays high. We're doing it a completely different way this year.

But the goalie stayed the same. The defense stayed the same. We've got new guys up front, but those two pillars were there. There was familiarity with our structure. So it worked out really well.

Q. You're a USA hockey guy. Big international hockey news at the NHL All-Star Game. Let's start with the Four Nations Face-Off next season, with the U.S., Canada, Sweden and Finland. What are your thoughts on that tournament?

McAvoy: I thought it was really cool. Just really excited at the prospect of playing hockey for Team USA again. Those have been some of the best memories I've had in hockey, and it's always an honor. I've had the dream of being an Olympian since the first time I ever watched it. In 2010, when they almost won the gold medal, I remember sitting on the couch watching that with my family and how special that tournament was. You internalize that and you're like, "That's where I wanna be."