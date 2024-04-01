        <
          NHL playoff standings: Must-win game for the Red Wings?

          Anaheim Ducks vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game Highlights

          Apr 1, 2024, 11:00 AM

          Of the three Atlantic Division teams that were supposed to make the leap into serious playoff contention this season -- the Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Ottawa Senators -- only the Wings realistically remain in the race as the month of April begins.

          But with a 3-5-2 record in their past 10 games, their playoff chances are dwindling.

          Heading into Monday night's matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), the Red Wings are two points and three regulation wins behind the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers (two clubs that are also duking it out for the No. 3 spot in the Metro Division).

          The good news for Detroit is that Philly has hit a bit of a skid itself, with a 3-5-2 record in its past 10 games as well; in addition, Detroit has a game in hand. Of course, having the extra game doesn't matter if it doesn't turn into a win. Three of the Wings' final seven games beyond Monday are against teams in playoff position (including one against the Capitals). After their Monday game against the New York Islanders (7 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), the Flyers play two of their final six against teams in playoff position.

          What about the Capitals? They have a game in hand on Detroit (and two on Philly). They'll take on the Sabres on Tuesday, then play four of their final eight contests against current playoff teams.

          Detroit won its first two games against Tampa Bay this season. A third W on Monday night would be a big boost to the Red Wings' chances of getting back in playoff position.

          As we traverse the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check in on all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2024 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via Stathletes.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Monday's schedule
          Sunday's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC1 Tampa Bay Lightning
          A2 Florida Panthers vs. A3 Toronto Maple Leafs
          M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Philadelphia Flyers
          M2 Carolina Hurricanes vs. M3 Washington Capitals

          Western Conference

          C1 Dallas Stars vs. WC2 Los Angeles Kings
          C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Winnipeg Jets
          P1 Vancouver Canucks vs. WC1 Nashville Predators
          P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Vegas Golden Knights

          Monday's games

          Note: All times ET. All games not on TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).

          Florida Panthers at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
          Detroit Red Wings at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers, 7 p.m.
          New York Islanders at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m.
          Colorado Avalanche at Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.
          Edmonton Oilers at St. Louis Blues, 9 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          Los Angeles Kings at Winnipeg Jets, 9 p.m.
          Seattle Kraken at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Sunday's scoreboard

          Vancouver Canucks 3, Anaheim Ducks 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          x - Boston Bruins

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ NSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Florida Panthers

          Points: 99
          Regulation wins: 38
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: @ TOR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 93
          Regulation wins: 30
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 105
          Next game: vs. FLA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 89
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. DET (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ TB (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 22.8%
          Tragic number: 14

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. WSH (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0.8%
          Tragic number: 7

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 79
          Next game: @ MIN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 6

          Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 76
          Next game: vs. FLA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 4

          Metropolitan Division

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 104
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 115
          Next game: vs. PIT (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 101
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 110
          Next game: vs. BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ BUF (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 59.8%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 890
          Next game: vs. NYI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 80.7%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 23
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: @ PHI (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 27.2%
          Tragic number: 13

          New Jersey Devils

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: vs. PIT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 6.4%
          Tragic number: 10

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: @ NYR (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 2.5%
          Tragic number: 11

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 67
          Next game: vs. COL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          x - Dallas Stars

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 36
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 113
          Next game: vs. EDM (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: @ CBJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. LA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. BOS (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 99.2%
          Tragic number: N/A

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. EDM (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 5.1%
          Tragic number: 11

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: vs. OTT (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 2.1%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 74
          Next game: vs. VAN (Wednesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 54
          Next game: @ NYI (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          x - Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 40
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: @ VGK (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 10
          Points pace: 107
          Next game: @ STL (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 99.9%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 90
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 100
          Next game: vs. VAN (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 95.5%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 98
          Next game: @ WPG (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 98.1%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. ANA (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 4

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ SJ (Monday)
          Playoff chances: ~0%
          Tragic number: 4

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 18
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 57
          Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 47
          Next game: vs. SEA (Monday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          p -- clinched Presidents' Trophy
          y -- clinched division
          x -- clinched playoff berth
          e -- eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Macklin Celebrini, a freshman at Boston University.

          1. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 42
          Regulation wins: 13

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 49
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 52
          Regulation wins: 18

          4. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 60
          Regulation wins: 18

          5. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 25

          6. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 68
          Regulation wins: 18

          7. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 24

          8. Seattle Kraken

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 24

          9. Calgary Flames

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 29

          10. Pittsburgh Penguins*

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 27

          11. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 75
          Regulation wins: 29

          12. New Jersey Devils

          Points: 76
          Regulation wins: 31

          13. New York Islanders

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 23

          14. Minnesota Wild

          Points: 79
          Regulation wins: 28

          15. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 80
          Regulation wins: 25

          16. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 29

          * The Penguins' first-round pick was traded to the Sharks as part of the Erik Karlsson trade. However, it is top-10 protected.