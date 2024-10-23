Utah Hockey Club defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino will be sidelined multiple months following their respective surgeries, the team announced Wednesday.

Durzi will be out four to six months after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder. He sustained the injury when he was hit by New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler while carrying the puck during the Devils' 3-0 home win Oct. 14.

Durzi, 26, has two assists in four games this season. He is playing on the first season of a four-year, $24 million contract.

Marino, 27, is sidelined three to four months after undergoing surgery on his lower back. He has yet to make his debut after being acquired from the Devils at the 2024 NHL draft in June.

Also Wednesday, defenseman Maveric Lamoureux was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Lamoureux, a 2022 first-round pick, could make his NHL debut Thursday when Utah hosts the Colorado Avalanche. The 20-year-old has two goals and one assist in four games with the Roadrunners.