Toronto Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the visiting Boston Bruins due to an upper-body injury.

Matthews, who is considered day-to-day with the injury, had an assist and logged just over 22 minutes of ice time in Toronto's 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday.

Toronto coach Craig Berube said following Tuesday's morning skate that Matthews has been "fighting through" the issue but added it's not related to the center's past wrist problems.

Fellow forward Max Domi was elevated to the top line in place of Matthews during the morning skate.

"Everybody just needs to do their job out there," Berube said of his group's mindset without its best player. "I don't think you focus on, 'Oh, Auston's not playing so what are we going to do?' We've got a good team, got good players. People are going to get a little different look in situations, lines, things like that. They're capable guys, good players.

"You've just got to go play."

Matthews, 27, has recorded 11 points (five goals, six assists) in 13 games this season.

He led the NHL in goals scored for the third time in four seasons in 2023-24, tallying a career-high 69 to go along with 38 assists in 81 games.

Matthews has recorded 660 points (373 goals, 287 assists) in 575 career games since Toronto selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NHL draft.

Field Level Media and The Associated Press contributed to this story.