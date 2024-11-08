Open Extended Reactions

Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss his second consecutive game Friday night, sitting out Toronto's clash with the visiting Detroit Red Wings because of an upper-body injury.

The captain has been considered day-to-day since he was injured Sunday in Toronto's 2-1 overtime loss to the Minnesota Wild. He logged an assist in just over 22 minutes of ice time before leaving the game.

Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said Matthews could play Saturday in a home clash with the Montreal Canadiens.

"We're going in the right direction," Berube said. "It's good news."

Matthews, 27, has recorded 11 points (5 goals, 6 assists) in 13 games this season.

The forward led the NHL in goals scored for the third time in four seasons in 2023-24, tallying a career-high 69 to go along with 38 assists in 81 games.

Matthews has recorded 660 points (373 goals, 287 assists) in 575 career games since Toronto selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.