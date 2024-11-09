Open Extended Reactions

The Seattle Kraken welcomed back a familiar face, acquiring forward Daniel Sprong from the Vancouver Canucks on Friday for future considerations.

Sprong, a journeyman Dutch winger, scored a goal and three points in nine games for the Canucks, his sixth team since becoming a full-time NHL player in 2018-19. Sprong has also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Anaheim Ducks and Washington Capitals and spent last season with the Detroit Red Wings.

Sprong, who scored 18 goals and 43 points with the Red Wings, spent portions of two seasons with the Kraken. His most productive campaign was also his first full one with the franchise, in 2022-23, when he scored a career-high 21 goals and 46 points in 66 games. His reaching the 20-goal mark for the first time played a role in the Kraken having 13 players reach double figures en route to making the playoffs in their second season.

The Kraken would miss the playoffs in 2023-24, which led to the club ultimately parting ways with its first coach, Dave Hakstol, and hiring former Penguins and Buffalo Sabres coach Dan Bylsma.

Sprong's return could provide secondary offense to a team that has struggled to score goals to start the season. Half of the team's 40 goals through 14 games have been scored by four players: Jared McCann, Jordan Eberle, Brandon Montour and Eeli Tolvanen. Entering Friday, the Kraken (5-8-1) were ranked 21st with 2.79 goals per game while also being five points out of the final Western Conference wild-card spot.